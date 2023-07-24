Congress is poised to advance two major pieces of defense legislation ahead of the start of its end-of-summer break, but completion of either measure is still months away.

The Senate is expected to finalize its version of the annual defense authorization bill before the end of the week. The measure sets budget priorities and Defense Department policies for the upcoming fiscal year, including the annual pay raise for troops.

The House passed its draft earlier this month. If the Senate finishes its work, it will allow staffers to work behind the scenes over Congress’ upcoming six-week break to start negotiating a compromise bill, a hefty task given the partisan fights in the House over the proposal.

Meanwhile, the Senate Appropriations Committee is set to vote on Thursday on its budget plan for the Defense Department for next fiscal year. The House Appropriations Committee has already finished its work on the same measure, but advancing the Senate’s plan will also allow for compromise work over the congressional recess.

When lawmakers return to Capitol Hill in early September, they’ll have only a few weeks before the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1. If they can’t pass a full funding bill for fiscal 2024 before then or pass a continuation of the current budget plan, it will trigger a partial government shutdown.

Congressional staffers said a continuing resolution in September is more likely than a full budget plan, given the current disagreements among Democratic and Republican leaders on funding levels and priorities.

Wednesday, July 26 Senate Homeland Security — 9 a.m. — 562 Dirksen

House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 360 Cannon

House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

U.S. Economic Security

State Department officials will testify on national security and its connection to the U.S. economy.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn

UFOs

Federal officials will testify on sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena and the public release of that information.



House Oversight — 1 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Defense Travel System

Defense officials will testify on work to upgrade and improve the Defense Travel System.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

PACT Act Implementation

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on implementation of new benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances while in the service.



Senate Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

DOD Personnel Programs

Pentagon officials will testify on personnel programs goals and challenges for next year.



House Select China — 7 p.m. — 390 Cannon

Emerging Technologies

Outside experts will testify on American and Chinese efforts to develop emerging technologies for national security.



Thursday, July 27 Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Haiti

Outside experts will testify on the security situation in Haiti.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Disability Exams

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on problems with department disability exam rules and scheduling.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Afghanistan Withdrawal

Outside experts will testify on missteps in the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in 2021.



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Defense Budget

Committee members will mark up their draft of the fiscal 2024 defense budget.



House Transportation — 2 p.m. — 2253 Rayburn

Coast Guard

Coast Guard officials will testify on their budget request for fiscal 2024.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Colombia

Outside experts will testify on the current security situation in Colombia.





