The Defense Department will begin screening troops for gender dysphoria during their routine physicals in an effort to boot transgender service members from the armed forces.

In a memo published Thursday, the Pentagon’s acting head of personnel and readiness tasked unit commanders to help implement the policy “immediately.”

“Commanders who are aware of service members in their units with gender dysphoria, a history of gender dysphoria or symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria will direct individualized medical record reviews of such service members to confirm compliance with medical standards,” the memo states.

In January, President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring “gender dysphoria” — when someone does not identify with their biological sex — “inconsistent” with the military’s need to maintain a ready fighting force.

The Pentagon has since issued multiple memos attempting to remove such service members from the ranks. A senior defense official, speaking with reporters Thursday on the condition of anonymity, estimated the number of troops affected by gender dysphoria is about 4,200.

About 1,000 have voluntarily identified themselves to this point and will start the process of departing the military, the official said.

There are around 2.1 million members of the U.S. armed forces.

The official did not explain what specific issues with gender dysphoria make someone unable to perform the duties required by military service, except to say that the president and defense secretary had changed policy.

Until recently, a court had paused carrying out the policy amid a lawsuit into its legality. The Supreme Court issued a stay on that ruling May 6, though, with the court’s three justices appointed by Democratic presidents dissenting.

The official did not say how the Pentagon is planning for the chance that a court later rules the policy is illegal.

Active duty service members now have until June 6 to voluntarily identify, and reserve members have until July 7. If they do not do so by then, the official said, they will receive a lower severance package and face involuntary removal.

That second process will occur primarily through screenings at the routing periodic health assessment, like an annual physical for service members. That appointment already includes a questionnaire, the official said, and there will now be questions about gender dysphoria added to the list.

Additionally, the memo states, unit commanders may also flag service members under their charge for “symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria,” a potentially broad definition. These service members, the official said, will then be referred to a medical professional for further evaluation.

