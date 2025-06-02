Congressional appropriators will unveil their first draft of the fiscal 2026 federal budget this week, with a House committee mark-up of planned funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs and military construction projects.

The VA-Milcon measure is typically less contentious than other sections of the budget, but will likely still feature several points of conflict between Republican and Democratic lawmakers. VA leaders have proposed steep cuts in department staffing next fiscal year, but have not detailed the scope and costs of those plans.

The House Appropriations Committee’s initial work on next year’s budget will come before White House officials have unveiled their full federal spending request for fiscal 2026. Last month, officials presented lawmakers with a “skinny” budget roughly outlining funding request parameters for each department, but a more detailed budget plan is expected out in the coming weeks.

But appropriators in recent weeks have expressed concerns about the long wait for those details and the approaching end of the current fiscal year. Lawmakers have until Oct. 1 to pass a budget plan for the new year, or pass a short-term extension to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Wednesday, June 4 House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

NATO

Outside experts will testify on challenges facing NATO.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Army Posture

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Transnational Criminal Organizations

Outside experts will testify on transnational criminal organizations operating in the Americas.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 124 Dirksen

National Nuclear Security Budget

Teresa Robbins, acting administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration, will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

China's Influence in Africa

Outside experts will testify on challenges posed by Chinese involvement in African affairs.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 4 p.m. — 418 Russell

Pending Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Thursday, June 5 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — Dirksen G-50

Army Posture

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Location TBA

FY2026 VA Appropriations

The committee will mark up its draft of the fiscal 2026 appropriations bill for Veterans Affairs programs and military construction projects.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Air Force Posture

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard Programs

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Syria

Outside experts will testify on the security situation in Syria.





