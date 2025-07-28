Senators have one more week of work on Capitol Hill before their August recess, but the to-do list doesn’t include the annual defense authorization bill anymore.

Lawmakers had hoped the measure might be brought up for a chamber vote before the break. But on Thursday, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said that chamber leaders will move to put the must-pass budget policy bill on the floor this week, pushing work on the legislation to September.

He said he hopes the measure will be “the first agenda item when we come back” from break.

Both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees have passed their respective drafts of the defense authorization bill with wide bipartisan margins. But reaching a final compromise draft is still expected to take months of work.

Despite lawmakers’ focus on passing the authorization bill annually, the measure has not been finalized until after Thanksgiving in 12 of the past 15 years. It has only been adopted before the start of the new fiscal year four times since 2000.

But lawmakers remain optimistic the work will be done at some point this fall, and lawmakers can maintain their streak of more than six decades of annual adoption of the budget policy legislation.

Tuesday, July 29 Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Wednesday, July 30 Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Capitol S-116

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

U.S.-Africa Partnerships

State Department officials will testify on critical mineral mining in Africa and opportunities for U.S. partnerships with countries there.



Thursday, July 31 Senate Armed Services — 9:15 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Michael Powers to be comptroller for the Defense Department.



Senate Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Defense Appropriations

The full committee will mark up its draft of the FY26 defense appropriations bill and education appropriations measure.





