First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance made a rare joint appearance at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Wednesday to show appreciation to U.S. military members and their families ahead of the holiday season.

The first and second ladies took part in activities with military-connected children at the East Coast installation and its affiliated facility, Marine Corps Air Station New River.

There were Thanksgiving-themed art projects, and reading and writing lessons for elementary students, as well as artificial intelligence and technology seminars for high school students. There were also 2,000 care packages assembled by volunteers, ready to be distributed to deployed Marines.

“To every service member — thank you for standing watch so others can celebrate in peace,” the first lady said in an address to 1,600 active-duty Marines and their families. “To every military spouse and child — thank you for your strength and love. You serve our country, too.”

Trump has made the well-being of children a central theme of her tenure as first lady through her “Be Best” initiative, which focuses on their emotional, social and physical health.

Trump also used Wednesday’s visit to draw attention to the impact of AI on the military. The first lady appeared to broadly welcome those changes, though she acknowledged the challenges they pose.

“Technology is changing the art of war. Predictably, AI will alter war more profoundly than any technology since nuclear weapons,” she said. “The most significant change will be speed — speed in weaponry, decision-making, detection, attack and defense.”

“To win the AI war, we must train our next generation, for it is America’s students who will lead the Marine Corps in the future,” she implored.

On display was the Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper, a modern attack helicopter known for its lethality. Nearby was a CH-53K King Stallion, a multi-mission heavy-lift helicopter. An array of light armored vehicles and amphibious combat vehicles also lined the hangar as the wife of the commander in chief spoke.

The second lady also took the stage and smiled as she mentioned her husband, JD Vance, the first vice president of the United States to have served as a Marine, saying it was an honor to be “around the corner from Cherry Point,” where he was last stationed.

“Today, I’ve had the privilege of spending time with your families at the elementary and high schools on base,” Usha Vance said. “At a time when children around the country are struggling, it is so heartening to see thriving schools and engaged students,” she added, pointing to her work in the White House to expand access to literacy.

“Military families are truly a model for our country,” she said.