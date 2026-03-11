The United States military announced Tuesday that its forces had struck and destroyed 16 of Iran’s minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. The claim was made amid mounting concern that the Islamic Republic was preparing to deploy mines in the crucial waterway.

The figure of 16 vessels comes from U.S. Central Command, which posted an accompanying 34-second video clip showing some of the strikes.

President Donald Trump had given a lower figure in a social media post a short time earlier.

“I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/371unKYiJs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

The president’s statement came in the wake of his vow that Iran would face military consequences “at a level never seen before,” if mines were placed in the vital waterway and not removed forthwith.

“If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction,” Trump said. “Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, joining in the response, warned the Iranian regime has “officially been put on notice.”

It remains unclear whether any Iranian mines were deployed since the war began on Feb. 28.

The strait is a narrow waterway which separates Iran and Oman. It is considered one of the world’s most important maritime arteries. Roughly 20% of global oil consumption passes through it each day, with approximately 100 vessels transiting the corridor daily.

Oil prices have fluctuated wildly during the past several days amid fears over a full blockage of the strait. The volatility in oil prices has also been reflected, at least to some degree, in financial markets, and it has led to an increase in prices at the pump for millions of Americans.

Trump has pledged an unprecedented response if Iran blocks the flow of oil. “Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them,” he said Monday. “But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!”

Iranian officials contend they will not allow “one liter of oil” to leave the Middle East if U.S.-Israeli attacks continue.

Tanya Noury is a reporter for Military Times and Defense News, with coverage focusing on the White House and Pentagon.