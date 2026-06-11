The Senate Armed Services Committee voted this week to advance legislation that would rename the Department of Defense to Department of War, moving the proposal one step closer to law.

The name change is included in the committee’s version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a Thursday statement, explaining why he chose to vote against the bill’s advancement.

Kaine criticized the proposed renaming and additional funding for what he called the “illegal and foolish” war in the Middle East.

“Rather than taking steps to end this deeply unpopular war, this bill rebrands the Department of Defense as the Department of War, a juvenile move that sadly describes the reality of a President who has abandoned meaningful diplomacy in favor of starting doubtful wars in multiple locations and threatening even more,” he said in the statement.

Though the Department of War and Secretary of War titles have not yet been legally established by Congress, the terms have been used by Pentagon and federal government officials as a secondary title since President Donald Trump’s September 2025 executive order declaring the reversal.

The Department of Defense was known as the War Department from its creation in 1789 until 1947, when President Harry Truman recommended the change.

A week ago, members of the House Armed Service Committee approved the name change, advancing the amendment included in fiscal 2027’s NDAA to the Senate, which has yet to release their version of the bill.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised the House vote on social media, stating that “The Department of War will officially be restored soon.”

Critics say it is unnecessary to change the name at a time when they say other matters should take priority. Supporters of the change say it would send a signal to adversaries by projecting America’s strength.

A Congressional Budget Office analysis released in January revealed that the push to rename the department could cost taxpayers between $10 million and $125 million.

“Instead of prioritizing bringing down the cost of groceries or health care, Trump and his cronies are focused on vanity projects like renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War – potentially costing American taxpayers upwards of $125 million,” Ranking Member Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., one of the lawmakers who request the CBO report, said in a statement following the report’s release.

“This move is performative government at its worst and does nothing to advance national security or help service members and their families,” he added.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.