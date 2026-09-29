Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the Pentagon’s cyber and intelligence agencies to prioritize the 2026 midterm elections, directing them to “mobilize every authorized asset, capability, and partnership under your command” to defend election infrastructure from foreign influence.

The order was directed toward U.S. Cyber Command and the Defense Intelligence Enterprise in a Sept. 22 memorandum, which says the Defense Department will use its capabilities to protect the reliability of U.S. voting mechanisms from “external manipulation and disruption from foreign actors,” while maintaining the fundamental freedoms that characterize the country.

The memo does not identify a specific foreign actor or any particular election system or voting jurisdiction. Hegseth describes the effort as part of a “whole of government” effort to protect free and fair elections. The midterms will take place Nov. 3.

“Our Nation’s ability to conduct free and fair elections is a steadfast principle of our democracy,” Hegseth wrote. “Assuring and protecting this ability is a no-fail mission and the DoW will do its part in supporting this whole of government effort.”

The memorandum directs the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and the directors of the National Security Agency, Chief of Central Security Service, Defense Intelligence Agency and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to carry out their respective roles to counter foreign threats to the elections.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the directive is intended to protect the integrity of the election process from foreign interference.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our republic,” Parnell said. “By working in lockstep with federal, state, and local partners, U.S. Cyber Command and our defense intelligence teams, we will defend the integrity of America’s voting systems, expose foreign malign influence, and ensure our democratic processes remain secure from external manipulation while protecting the fundamental freedoms of the American people.”

Hegseth directed Cyber Command to collaborate with the Department of Homeland Security to counter potential cyber threats from foreign actors targeting the elections.

Hegseth also ordered the Defense Intelligence Enterprise to ensure that every lawful voter can cast their ballot “free from foreign intimidation, coercion, or fear.”

“In America, the people rule,” Hegseth wrote, “and we must ensure that their voice remains sovereign, secure, and entirely undiluted.”

Natalie Oliverio is an independent journalist and Navy veteran who covers military and veterans’ issues. Drawing on her experience as a talent executive and mentor, she writes about the policies, people and programs shaping the military community.