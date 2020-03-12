1 Marine killed, 2 injured in 7-ton truck accident at UAE exercise

One U.S. Marine was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a single medium tactical vehicle replacement accident in the United Arab Emirates, the Marine Corps announced.

The Marines were in UAE as part of exercise Native Fury, a joint service, biennial exercise that started Sunday.

Cpl. Eloiza Zavala, 20, from Sacramento, California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was serving with Combat Logistics Battalion 13 at the exercise, as a motor vehicle operator deploying from Camp Pendleton, California, according to a Wednesday press release from Marine Corps Forces Central Command.

A lance corporal “suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident" and was “extracted from the vehicle” by Marines on the scene before being medically evacuated to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi, the press release said.

Another lance corporal suffered non-life-threatening injuries. That Marine was transported to the Ruwais Medical Center in Abu Dhabi for follow-on treatment.

“This is a tragic accident, and we are praying for the loved ones of our lost and injured Marines,” Brig. Gen. Roberta L. Shea, commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group, said in the news release. “Our priority is assisting in medical recovery efforts and to provide comfort and assistance to their families, friends, and comrades during this trying time.”

The accident is under investigation, according to the Corps.

Exercise Native Fury is “designed to train I MEF Marines and Sailors in Maritime Prepositioning Force operations,” according to the press release.

Zavala enlisted in April 2018. After graduating from Motor Transportation School she was assigned to CLB-1 at Camp Pendleton, California, in December 2018.

Her awards include a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terror Service Medal.

