Camp Lejeune Marine died last month during PT event

Pfc. Ethan Moores, a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, died last month after a physical training event at Camp Lejeune, according to the Marine Corps.

1st Lt. Dan Linfante, a spokesperson for 2d Marine Division, said base emergency medical services arrived on the scene on May 27 to perform CPR on Moores, 18, before bringing him to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. Moores was pronounced dead later at the medical center.

Linfante confirmed to Marine Corps Times that there were no elevated heat advisories on May 27, but declined to comment further since 2d Marine Division and Naval Criminal Investigative Services are probing the incident further.

Moores’ obituary said he graduated from Shead High School in Eastport, Maine in 2019 before fulfilling his long-term dream of joining the Marine Corps. The service said he completed boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina in November 2019 and graduated from School of Infantry-East in February 2020. He subsequently reported to 1st Battalion, 8th Marines.

“It is with a heavy heart that we recognize the passing of Pfc. Ethan Moores,” Lt. Col. Christopher Richardella, battalion commander of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, said in a statement.

“Pfc. Moores was a part of the 1/8 family and all of the Marines and Sailors deeply feel the loss of a fellow warrior,” Richardella said. “He was a valued member of our team and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc. Moores’ family, friends, and loved ones. We extend our full support to them during this trying time.”

In response to Moore’s death, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper extended a half-staff notice for U.S. and North Carolina flags from June 6 to sunset on June 7. The half-staff notice was already in place in response to the death of George Floyd, a North Carolina native who died in police custody.

“As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated,” a notice from the North Carolina Department of Administration said.

Military.com first reported the Marine Corps’ response to Moores’ death.

Moores’ family has requested that donations be made to veterans’ charities instead of flowers, according to his obituary. He is survived by this father Matthew, and his paternal and maternal grandparents, among other family members.