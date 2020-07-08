Suspect in active-shooter incident on Twentynine Palms dies

The Marine involved in Tuesday’s active-shooter incident died from a self-inflicted wound, Marine officials said.

At around 6:30 a.m. military police aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, responded to reports of gunshots, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

The incident ended roughly two hours later when the suspect shot himself, Capt. Joseph Butterfield, a Marine Corps spokesman, told Marine Corps Times in an email Tuesday morning.

“We can confirm the individual who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California on July 7, 2020, has passed away,” Capt. Nicole Plymale, a spokeswoman for the Marine base told Marine Corps Times in an email Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, the base commander at Twentynine Palms, called the incident a “suicide” in a post on the base’s Facebook page.

“I was extremely proud of the response from our Military Police, Fire and Rescue, and Mercy Air,” Turner said in the post. “They did their very best.”

He added that the incident “uncovered some gaps in our mass notification processes on base,” that they will work to rectify.

“We are saddened by this loss of one of our brothers, a Marine with 7th Marine Regiment,” Plymale told Marine Corps Times about the death of the Marine, who has still not been identified.

No other injuries from the incident have been reported.