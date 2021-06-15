Explosives missing from California Marine base have been found

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service has recovered several pounds of C-4 that went missing from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, in January, according to an agency spokesman.

“Those explosives have been recovered and the NCIS investigation remains ongoing,” Jeff Houston, an NCIS spokesman, said in a Tuesday email.

“No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time,” Houston added.

Ten pounds of the high explosives went missing during a training exercise on the desert base, ABC 10 San Diego first reported in February.

North Carolina’s 2nd Marine Division, based out of Camp Lejeune, and 2nd Marine Air Wing, based out of Cherry Point, were conducting a training exercise on the base when the explosives went missing, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not provide further details while the investigation continues,” Houston added.