A Marine “suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine” was arrested Wednesday night at a Marine Corps base in North Carolina, according to the Corps.

“The incident occurred in an on-base barracks room earlier this evening,” a news release late Wednesday night from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, stated. “Further details will be provided as they become available.”

The base’s law enforcement arrested the suspect at approximately 10:15 p.m., according to the release.

The news release didn’t state the names or units of the suspect or the deceased Marine.

Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, is the home base for II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps’ East Coast-based force.

The base is slated to hold an annual training exercise beginning Friday that “provides realistic training opportunities meant to increase the installation’s emergency response efforts, command and control, and security capabilities,” according to a news release about the event.

In 2021, a Marine at the North Carolina base from 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, ended up in the hospital after getting shot in the barracks but recovered. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s preliminary findings were that another Marine shot him by accident, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

