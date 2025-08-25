Authorities are investigating a fire on board a CH-53E Super Stallion that caused the crew to evacuate.

The helicopter, assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, was conducting routine operations at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, on Friday, Aug. 22 when the fire broke out, resulting in a ground mishap, according to a statement provided to Marine Corps Times on Monday.

The fire, captured briefly on video and shared on social media, shows the grounded helicopter engulfed in smoke and flames.

“At approximately 1:10 p.m. PDT Aug. 22, 2025, a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing experienced a ground mishap due to a fire onboard the aircraft during routine operations at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California,” a spokesperson told Marine Corps Times.

The spokesperson for the air wing further noted that “All personnel safely evacuated the aircraft without injury,” with emergency responders able to extinguish the fire.

The aircraft was based at Marine Corps Station Miramar and assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 16, according to the statement.

Officials declined to release any further details, citing the ongoing investigation, noting that mishaps of this nature can take several months to complete.

