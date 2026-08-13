The U.S. Marine Corps on Wednesday identified the loss of a Marine recruit after he suffered a medical emergency at Camp Pendleton, California.

Pvt. Aiden Craig, 18, died on Aug. 5 after initially suffering from an undisclosed ailment during a routine physical fitness test. Craig was taken to Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, California, and pronounced dead four days later.

The Texas native enlisted in the Marines on June 1, 2026, and was assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Craig was on day 47 of recruit training at the time of his medical crisis — roughly halfway through the 13-week boot camp — according to USMC officials.

Craig posthumously earned the title of Marine, MCRD San Diego confirmed to Military Times.

The investigation into Craig’s death is ongoing, “and no further information will be released at this time,” according to the Marine Corps.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.