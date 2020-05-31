5,000 National Guard troops in 15 states and DC activated to help quell growing civil unrest

As cities across the nation are burning after several days of rage over what prosecutors say was the murder of a handcuffed black man by Minneapolis police, about 5,000 National Guard troops in 15 states and the District of Columbia have been activated to help quell the unrest.

Another 2,000 Guard members are prepared to activate if needed, according to April Cunningham, a National Guard Bureau spokeswoman.

“State and local law enforcement agencies remain responsible for security,” according to a National Guard media release. “The National Guard personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of citizens in their state.”

National Guard troops “live in the communities they serve, and are there to protect their neighbor’s right to protest peacefully,” the release states. “Governors have used Guard members many times during response efforts to support local and state law enforcement in a wide range of capacities, to include assisting in upholding the rule of law. While conditions may change the National Guard's ability to respond is constant.”

The National Guard troops are responding under the direction of their governor are traditional part time guardsmen operating under State Active Duty orders with state and local law enforcement as the lead agency, according to Army Master Sgt. Michael Houk, a National Guard Bureau spokesman.

The situation on the ground in Minneapolis & St. Paul has shifted & the response tonight will be different as a result. The coordinated @MNNationalGuard, @MnDPS_MSP, & law enforcement presence will triple in size to address a sophisticated network of urban warfare. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 30, 2020

National Guard soldiers and airmen have been activated for this situation in Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington state, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Houk told Military Times that the duration of the activations is unknown at this time.

“The National Guard will remain on mission as long as they’re needed,” he said.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz said he spoke twice with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sharing notes and asking DoD for additional help that includes signals intelligence to help figure out how the protesters are organizing.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said Saturday that "at this time there is no request by the governor of Minnesota for Title 10 forces to support the Minnesota National Guard or state law enforcement.”

However, as "a prudent planning measure, the department has directed U.S. Northern Command to increase the alert status of several units should they be requested by the governor to support Minnesota authorities. These are units that normally maintain a 48-hour recall to support state civil authorities.

Protests first erupted Tuesday, a day after George Floyd’s death in a confrontation with police captured on widely seen citizen video. On the video, Floyd can be seen pleading as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee against him. As minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving. The 3rd Precinct covers the portion of south Minneapolis where Floyd was arrested. Chauvin, one of four officers fired from the force after Floyd’s death, was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

The Associated Press has written about activations in several states.

California

A fourth day of violence in Los Angeles prompted the mayor to impose a rare citywide curfew and call in the National Guard after demonstrators clashed repeatedly with officers, torched police vehicles and pillaged businesses in a popular shopping district.

The National Guard has arrived in Los Angeles. Some members keep watch along Beverly Blvd. in Fairfax District @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/WZvtvKYd5b — Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) May 31, 2020

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday he asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for 500 to 700 members of the Guard to assist the 10,000 Los Angeles Police Department officers. The Guard members were expected to arrive early Sunday.

Garcetti said the soldiers would be deployed “to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city."

Firefighters responded to dozens of fires, and scores of businesses were damaged. One of the hardest-hit areas was the area around the Grove, a popular high-end outdoor mall west of downtown where hundreds of protesters swarmed the area, showering police with rocks and other objects and vandalizing shops. One officer suffered a fractured skull, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said.

When the curfew took effect at 8 p.m., police moved aggressively to get people off the streets and there was no repeat of the late-night rampage that occurred downtown Friday night and led to more than 500 arrests.

Los Angeles Police Department commander Cory Palka stands among several destroyed police cars as one explodes while on fire during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Community leaders denounced the violence that has accompanied protests over Floyd’s death.

There were protests in cities throughout California, from San Diego to San Francisco.

San Francisco's iconic Union Square saw people stealing leather bags from the Coach store and shoes from the Salvatore Ferragamo location, The Mercury News reported. Streets were littered with bras from Victoria's Secret and cushioned jewelry boxes from Swarovski. Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said a citywide curfew would go into effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. She also asked the governor to put the National Guard on standby.

“People are hurting right now. They’re angry. I’m angry," Breed tweeted, “We can’t tolerate violence and vandalism."

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said he understood why protesters are angry at police. But he warned that if anyone assaulted officers, “we will not tolerate that.”

Washington, D.C.

BREAKING: U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy activates D.C. National Guard to help maintain order near the White House pic.twitter.com/Jkaicv9rhB — BNO News (@BNONews) May 31, 2020

In Washington, the National Guard was deployed outside the White House, where chanting crowds taunted law enforcement officers. Dressed in camouflage and holding shields, the troops stood in a tight line a few yards from the crowd, preventing them from pushing forward. President Donald Trump, who spent much of Saturday in Florida for the SpaceX rocket launch, landed on the lawn in the presidential helicopter at dusk and went inside without speaking to journalists.

Demonstrators vent to police in riot gear as they protest the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Georgia

Atlanta's mayor announced a curfew Saturday night and Georgia's governor authorized up to 1,500 National Guard troops to deploy throughout the city after a Friday night protest over the death in Minnesota of George Floyd turned violent.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms urged unity and nonviolence during a news conference Saturday evening. She said the curfew would be in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to sunrise on Sunday, calling it a “very unusual and extreme step."

Bottoms, who made a passionate and personal plea to protesters the night before, also noted that Friday's demonstration, which began peacefully, took place amid a pandemic.

“If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week," she said. "There is still a pandemic in America that’s killing black and brown people at higher numbers.”

The National Guard looks at the damage done to downtown Atlanta in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Officials were also bracing for the possibility of new outbreaks of violence.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference that they would have a zero tolerance policy Saturday night.

“Yes, you caught us off balance once. It’s not going to happen twice,” she said, later adding, “Quite frankly, I’m ready to just lock people up.”

Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson on Saturday evening activated the Missouri National Guard to help respond to protests around the state that he described as creating hazards to safety, welfare and property that are beyond the abilities of local authorities to manage.

But St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and state Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat from Ferguson, urged Parson not to send the Guard members to the St. Louis area. They said nothing in the community is being destroyed, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Page said he’s spoken to the county’s police chief, who assured him that local law enforcement would be able to maintain safety.

Protests continued Saturday in the St. Louis area, in Kansas City and elsewhere in the state in response to the death of Floyd.

In Kansas City, five people were arrested in Saturday evening protests in and near the Country Club Plaza shopping and entertainment district, the Kansas City Star reported. Mayor Quinton Lucas had earlier told reporters that he knew there was a lot of pain in the community and nation and called on the hundreds gathered near the plaza to think about change and to protest peacefully.

Local media reported that police used tear gas to force protesters out of streets and onto sidewalks in the plaza area. The plaza managers announced earlier in the day that the shops and restaurants in the district would close Saturday afternoon and remain closed Sunday because of planned protests.

On the other side of the state, the Post-Dispatch reported about 500 people were protesting peacefully Saturday evening in Ferguson, where 18-year-old Michael Brown was fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in 2014. The resulting protests strengthened the fledgling Black Lives Matter movement. Protesters marched in other St. Louis-area communities earlier in the day.

Minnesota

In Minneapolis, the city where the protests began, police, state troopers and National Guard members moved in soon after an 8 p.m. curfew took effect Saturday to break up protests, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to clear streets outside a police precinct and elsewhere.

The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

The show of force came after three days when police largely avoided engaging protesters, and after the state poured in more than 4,000 National Guard troops to Minneapolis and said the number would soon rise to nearly 11,000.

“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd,” said Gov. Tim Walz, who also said local forces had been overmatched the previous day. “It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities.”

Minneapolis’ streets steadily grew calmer as the night went on, and Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said the tough response would remain as long as it takes to “quell this situation.”

National Guard personnel return to their defensive position as protesters make room for them to fall back following a confrontation on East Lake Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (John Minchillo/AP)

Ohio

The governor of Ohio said he was calling out the Ohio National Guard and also asking the highway patrol to help enforce laws in Columbus as the mayor of that city and Cleveland both announced 10 p.m. curfews following damage to businesses amid protests over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the vast majority of protesters wanted “simply to be heard" and focus attention on the death of Floyd and other injustices.

“But the voices calling for justice, the voices calling for change, are sadly being drowned out by a smaller group of violent individuals ... (who) threaten the safety of our citizens, of the community," the Republican governor said. “Acts of violence cannot, and will not, be tolerated. This violence must stop."

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he believed racism “is a public health and safety crisis" and he wanted to see a more equitable city, but “we are now at a point that we can no longer tell who is protesting for change and an end to racism and who has only chaos and destruction in mind."

Ginther said more than 100 public and private properties had been damaged and at least 10 robbed of goods, five police officers were injured by thrown bricks or rocks and police vehicles had been set afire.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that U.S. Rep Joyce Beatty, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce and Shannon Hardin, president of the Columbus City Council, were among those pepper-sprayed at a protest Saturday morning.

Utah

In Salt Lake City, protesters defied a curfew and National Guard troops were deployed by Utah’s governor. Demonstrators flipped a police car and lit it on fire, and another vehicle was later set ablaze. Police said six people were arrested and a police officer was injured after being struck in the head with a baseball bat.

