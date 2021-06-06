A look back at D-Day

By early June 1944 the Allies were poised for offensives on all fronts in World War II. As the British prepared to retake Burma from the Japanese, the Americans steamed toward the Marianas, Soviet forces positioned themselves for a massive offensive into Belorussia and another into Finland, and Allied armies were about to retake Rome.
After D-Day, U.S. troops took part in another major but often overlooked operation that is commemorated this week.
In Britain, of course, naval, air and ground forces stood ready to open the long-anticipated “second front” in France with an amphibious invasion of Normandy. Meteorologists forecast a brief window of clear weather on June 6. Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower seized the moment to order airdrops of paratroopers and gliders behind enemy lines, the 2nd Ranger Battalion’s risky climb to seize German gun positions on Pointe du Hoc and the landings on the code-named beaches of Sword, Juno, Gold, Omaha and Utah that, despite bloody setbacks, ultimately secured a vital beachhead in Normandy. Six weeks of tough fighting lay ahead: British and German armor clashed around Caen, while American units ground their way through the hedgerows to Saint-Lô. Once freed of the confines of the Cotentin Peninsula, the Allies set their sights first on Paris and then on Berlin — but there was still a long way to go.
Seventy-five years ago, Hollywood director George Stevens stood on the deck of the HMS Belfast to film the start of the D-Day invasion.
D-Day in color
View from a ship on D-Day off the coast of France on June 6, 1944.
Hollywood director George Stevens looks through a camera on a ship off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Stevens was assigned to to head up the combat motion-picture coverage, but he was also using 16-millimeter color film for himself of the same events, creating a kind of personal video journal of his experiences.
Ships and blimps sit off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Empty shells on the deck of a ship off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Hollywood director George Stevens stands on a ship off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Landing craft on the beach during D-Day on June 6, 1944 in France.
U.S. troops drive through a town during World War II in France.
U.S. troops drive through a town by a sign for the Hotel du Lion during World War II in France.
Soldiers sit on a tank holding a sign about a mine field during World War II in France on June 6, 1944.
French women smile at U.S. soldiers after the liberation of Paris.
A French girl holding a weapon watches U.S. troops drive past after the liberation of Paris in August 1944.
French women cheer U.S. soldiers after the liberation of Paris in 1944 during World War II.
U.S. soldiers in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background during World War II after the liberation of Paris in August 1944.
U.S. military vehicles and soldiers march down the Champs-Elysees after the liberation of Paris.
U.S. Army Gen. George Patton, left, with a pearl-handled pistol, talks to British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, center right with the beret hat, and other British officers in France during World War II.
Charles de Gaulle, arrives for a military parade down the Champs-Elysees after the liberation of Paris.
U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Paris.
Gen. Phillippe Leclerc, foreground second right, stands with a captured German officer, left, after the liberation of Paris in 1944 during World War II.
Hollywood director George Stevens, center, talks after a military parade in Paris.
U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley salutes as Charles de Gaulle, background left, speaks before for a military parade down the Champs-Elysees after the liberation of Paris.
Charles de Gaulle, right, speaks to a French citizen, center, and another French officer after the liberation of Paris in 1944 during World War II.
A German officer is escorted by U.S. soldiers after the liberation of Paris in 1944.