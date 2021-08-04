George Gonzalez, Army veteran, identified as officer killed in Pentagon attack

Senior Officer George Gonzalez of Brooklyn, New York, has been identified by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency as the Pentagon police officer killed during yesterday’s violent incident at the Pentagon bus platform.

Gonzalez, 37, was a three-year veteran of the Pentagon Police, according to the PFPA.

He was a veteran of both the military and law enforcement. Before joining the PFPA, Gonzalez served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Transportation Security Agency, according to a PFPA media release. Gonzalez also served in the Army, earning an Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq.

Gonzalez joined the PFPA as a police officer on July 22, 2018. In just over three years of service with the Pentagon Police, Gonzalez was promoted twice, attaining his final rank of Senior Officer in 2020.

Gonzalez is remembered as a respected and well-liked member of the Pentagon Police with a gregarious nature and die-hard supporter of the New York Yankees, according to the PFPA.

“As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger,” according to the statement. “Officer Gonzalez’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.”

The fatal incident began around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to PFPA. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

Authorities say the incident unfolded when 27-year-old Austin Lanz “ambushed” Gonzalez by stabbing him in the neck, according to the Associated Press. A volley of gunshots from responding officers killed Lanz.

The Pentagon was temporarily locked down during the incident.

Motivation for the attack is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday evening offered his condolences for the slain officer.

“On behalf of everyone working at the Pentagon, and across the Department of Defense, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones and colleagues of the Pentagon Force Protection Officer who died as a result of injuries he received this morning,” he said in a statement