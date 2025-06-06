The Military Conference 2025 has added a health summit to its showcase of military- and veteran-themed events at its annual meeting.

The MCON Health Summit is a one-day event to be held at MCON 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 24.

MCON Health is partnering with PsychArmor, a leader in military cultural competency training looking to drive innovation in whole health, brain health, wellness, care delivery, payment systems and suicide prevention, according to a joint release.

Military Times is also a partner with the MCON 2025 event.

“At MCON Health 2025, we’re bringing together the right voices — leaders in healthcare, research, innovation, and veteran support; turning good ideas into real impact," said Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor. “By collaborating across sectors, we can reduce duplication, accelerate impact and ensure our communities are not just veteran-friendly, but truly veteran-ready.”

The new health initiative is built on six pillars of change designed to bring new thinking, new stakeholders and innovative solutions to military and veteran healthcare.

1. Human Performance Innovation – Advancing cognitive and emotional resilience through cutting-edge research and training.

2. Economics of Care Delivery – Exploring sustainable, scalable healthcare models for military populations.

3. Advancing Therapy Development – Accelerating breakthroughs in neurotherapy, mental health treatments, and suicide prevention.

4. Leading Industry Change – Engaging public, private, and nonprofit sectors to disrupt outdated care models and drive systemic improvements.

5. Transforming the Continuum of Care – Strengthening the transition from military to civilian healthcare systems for seamless support.

6. Healing Communities – Empowering families, caregivers, and local networks to play a proactive role in brain health and mental wellness.

“MCON Health is about rethinking how we approach the continuum of care, mental health, and suicide prevention,” said, Waco Hoover, co-founder at MCON. “By bringing together leaders from neuroscience, mental health, technology, and policy, we are fostering an ecosystem where innovative solutions can be developed and scaled to save lives. Our partnership with PsychArmor strengthens our ability to turn insights into action.”

PsychArmor is a nationally recognized nonprofit using military cultural awareness to transform how our nation engages with the military and veteran community.

“At PsychArmor, we know that meaningful change happens when communities come together,” Atherall said.

The MCON Health Summit will feature:

• Expert Keynotes & Panels – Thought leaders from military leadership, neuroscience, and tech innovation discussing the future of mental health care.

• Live Technology Demonstrations – AI-driven diagnostics, wearable health tech, and data-driven early intervention tools.

• Solution-Driven Workshops – Actionable strategies to integrate emerging technologies and innovative care models into existing systems.

• Cross-Sector Networking – Facilitating partnerships between healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, and technology leaders.

After the event, attendees will leave with actionable strategies, new partnerships, and a roadmap to drive systemic improvements in military and veteran health care, according to the organizers.

“As a Marine veteran and son of a Vietnam veteran, I’m proud to see our team’s commitment to advancing health care innovation for the military and defense sectors come to life,” Hoover said. “Our latest MCON programs are designed to improve health outcomes for service members and veterans — both on the battlefield and throughout their lives. By integrating cutting-edge tech, powerful data analytics, and community-based care, we’re delivering solutions that address the unique challenges faced by our military communities. Supporting those who serve is at the heart of everything we do at MCON Health.”

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.