The U.S. Marine Corps announced that established uniform and grooming standards must be met within 12 months, regardless of medical conditions, in accordance with the Department of Defense’s previous guidance.

The statement says that temporary uniform or grooming standards exceptions for medical conditions are limited to 12 months and gives guidance on the separation process for Marines unable to comply with the order, according to a Marine Administrative message signed Friday.

The release mentions this update includes those who experience Pseudofolliculitis Barbae, commonly known as razor bumps and mainly affects those with tightly curled hair, like Black men.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has consistently sought a clean-shaven force, calling for “no beardos”, pushing for a review of military fitness and grooming standards and tightening the guidelines for those who request exemptions.

Marines who require exemptions for more than 12 months will be evaluated for administrative separation, which the Corps say they are revising the timeline for.

“This change provides our leaders the necessary time to ensure updated policies, training, and educational materials are fully implemented, and that all affected personnel are properly counseled before any final administrative action is taken,” the message reads.

In the statement, commanders are tasked with following specific steps for the administrative separation process:

Firstly, commanders are supposed to conduct initial counseling after six months of non-compliance with the established grooming or uniform standard, which will be formally documented to notify the service member of the possibility of administrative separation.

After 12 months, commanders will then evaluate the Marine for continued service and weigh beginning the separation process if the service member’s medical condition has not improved, is not classified as a disability and “affects good order and discipline.”

Before taking more steps in the separation process, commanders need to obtain a medical recommendation for separation that is endorsed by a Medical Evaluation Board Convening Authority.

If a commander has obtained the board’s recommendation, then they will conduct a final counseling to alert the Marine of the administrative separation’s process continuance, which will be formally documented in the same portal as previously notified.

Lastly, after the notification, the commander will process the separation by listing it as “Condition Not a Disability” for enlisted Marines and “Condition Not Constituting a Physical Disability” for officers.

This new guidance is effective immediately, but separation packages that were already submitted will not be authorized before Oct. 1, per the message.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.