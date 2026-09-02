A Navy corpsman was found dead near a South Carolina waterway on Sunday after he was last seen days earlier close to the Broad River Bridge.

The body of Yu Wei Huo, 33, was found near the river’s shore, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, which said that an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

HM3 Huo, from Flushing, New York, worked as a dental assistant and was stationed at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Paris Island, the Corps confirmed.

“Out of respect for the sailor’s family and loved ones, no additional details will be released at this time,” the service said in a statement. “The Marine Corps extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow service members affected by this loss.”

Last Friday, local officials asked for the public’s help finding Huo, saying that “there is concern for his safety and well-being.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the sailor’s death.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.