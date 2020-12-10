Your Marine Corps

Midshipmen to begin winter break after Army-Navy game

2 hours ago
U.S. Naval Academy players sing "Navy Blue and Gold," their alma mater song on Oct. 3, 2020, following the Navy vs. Air Force football game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Naval Academy’s midshipmen in Maryland will finish off their fall semester with the Army-Navy football game before heading off on winter break.

The break will kick off Sunday, a day after the football game in New York, Provost Andrew Phillips said Monday during the Board of Visitors meeting. It will be the first time midshipmen who have not been traveling for sports will be able to leave Maryland, The Capital Gazette reported.

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over Bancroft Hall as midshipmen toss their covers concluding the fifth swearing-in event for the United States Naval Academy Class of 2020 on May 20 in Annapolis, Md. (MC2 Dana D. Legg/Navy)
Naval Academy holds its first-ever virtual graduation event

In its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony, the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday welcomed a new class of officers into the Navy and Marine Corps as the sea services steer through the coronavirus crisis.

The Naval Academy had plans to allow students to spend Thanksgiving with visiting family, but those plans were canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases. The annual parents weekend was also scrapped.

Classes for the spring semester will start on Jan. 19. The academy will have virtual learning for the first week of classes and hybrid classes will resume on the second week, Phillips said.

