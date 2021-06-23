Naval Academy midshipman dies while on leave

A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman died Tuesday night while on leave, the school announced.

The academy stated Wednesday that the midshipman’s identity was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification and that the cause of death was being investigated.

“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends and loved ones during this time of grief,” the press release states. “Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches.”

The death comes as the academy prepares to welcome 1,200 members of the Class of 2025 during their assigned Induction Day at the end of June.