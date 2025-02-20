The Navy relieved the commanding officer of the carrier Harry S. Truman on Thursday, one week after the carrier collided with a civilian merchant vessel in the Mediterranean, the service announced.

Capt. Dave Snowden was relieved by Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the Navy said in a brief release.

Snowden’s relief follows a Feb. 12 collision between the Truman and the merchant vessel Besiktas-M while the carrier was operating in the Mediterranean Sea near Port Said, Egypt. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

The Navy often uses “loss of confidence” as a blanket statement when relieving commanding officers.

“The U.S. Navy holds commanding officers to the highest standard and takes action to hold them accountable when those standards are not met,” the Navy said. “Naval leaders are entrusted with significant responsibilities to their Sailors and their ships.”

The Truman, which is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, recently arrived in Souda Bay, Greece, for repairs following last week’s collision, according to multiple media reports.

The Navy said there is “no impact” on the Truman’s mission or schedule due to Snowden’s relief.

Snowden, who had served as the carrier’s commanding officer since December 2023, will be temporarily assigned to Naval Forces Atlantic.

Capt. Christopher Hill, commanding officer of the carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, will temporarily serve as the Truman’s interim commanding officer.

