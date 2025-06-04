The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, returned this past weekend to Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, after an eventful 251-day deployment that saw the vessel fire over 1.1. million pounds of ordnance and deliver the largest carrier-launched airstrike in history.

The Truman’s arrival in its home port Sunday followed months of almost ceaseless action in the Middle East against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels as part of Operation Rough Rider, launched by U.S. Central Command on March 15.

During the operation, which targeted Houthi infrastructure such as command centers, training camps and weapons manufacturing sites, the Truman saw continuous action for over 50 days, conducting precision airstrikes and launching Tomahawk missiles while under constant fire from Houthi militants seeking to hamstring global shipping.

The Truman launched 11,000 sorties and expended over 1.1 million pounds of ordnance during its deployment, and on Feb. 1 launched the largest-ever airstrike against Islamic State terrorists in Somalia. Launched from the Truman, 27 F/A-18 Super Hornets of Carrier Air Wing 1 struck ISIS militants based in cave complexes, dropping 124,000 pounds of ordnance within less than two minutes and killing 14 terrorists, including ISIS recruiter Ahmed Maeleninine.

During its grueling deployment, which was extended numerous times, the Truman underwent several hardships, including a collision with a civilian merchant vessel in the Mediterranean in February, an abrupt change in command and the loss of three F/A-18 fighter jets.

“These warrior Sailors demonstrated superb grit for more than eight months. Even in the face of significant challenges, they persevered, never giving up when their nation needed them,” said Capt. Chris “Chowdah” Hill, commanding officer of the Truman, in a release. “It’s been an honor to serve alongside such dedicated professionals and to take them home to their families.”

Other vessels in the strike group accompanying the Truman included the Ticonderoga-class cruiser Gettysburg and two Arleigh-Burke class destroyers, the Jason Dunham and the Stout. Altogether, the vessels sailed over 240,000 nautical miles during the lengthy deployment.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.