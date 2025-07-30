The U.S. Navy has suspended its search for a sailor reported missing from the aircraft carrier George Washington while it was operating in the Timor Sea, the service announced Wednesday.

The Navy ended the active search at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday following “an extensive search” involving Navy personnel, the Australian Defence Force and the Australian Border Force, officials said in a brief release. The sailor was reported missing Monday as it was transiting the Timor Sea, located off Australia’s northern coast.

The carrier began search efforts after receiving reports of a possible sailor overboard, officials said in an earlier statement.

The sailor’s identity is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, per Navy policy.

