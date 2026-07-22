The Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Japan on Wednesday after supporting military operations in the Middle East for several months during the Iran war.

The 31st MEU, made up of approximately 2,200 service members, arrived at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, after a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet and 7th Fleet areas of operations. There, the ARG-MEU helped to enforce a U.S. Navy blockade along the Strait of Hormuz.

“The team adapted, never lost sight of the mission, and performed flawlessly under the most dynamic circumstances,” U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Niedziocha, commanding officer of the 31st MEU, said in a statement.

The Tripoli ARG includes America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore.

The Tripoli ARG and 31st MEU deployed from the Tripoli’s homeport in Sasebo, Japan, in early March and arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of operations on March 27.

Prior to participating in Operation Epic Fury, the ARG-MEU participated in Exercise Iron Fist 26 alongside Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

Sailors and Marines helped transport 800,000 pounds of cargo, conducted more than 1,600 hours of combat aviation missions without an accident and refueled more than 300 aircraft ashore and underway.

During the first Navy blockade, which began April 13 and ended June 18, U.S. military forces redirected over 140 compliant ships and disabled nine non-compliant ships.

The blockade ended briefly after the U.S. and Iran signed a 60-day interim Memorandum of Understanding to pause military operations as peace talks were underway, but the U.S. renewed the blockade on July 14 after a ceasefire between both sides failed.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.