How to meet single military men: An online case study

“I’m a single female looking to marry a man in uniform. Where should I look?”

We’ve all seen posts like that on Facebook and Reddit, but what actually happens to those who turn to the internet in search of a uniformed significant other?

While advice from the world wide web seldom disappoints, it may not exactly prove helpful in the conquest of singles.

“How can I meet real military men who are single and might be looking for an honest relationship?” one Quora user asked.

“This is a very shallow question,” user Jon Ray responded.

“This is the equivalent of me (a male) asking where I can find women with a chest size of ‘D’ or higher who are interested in an honest relationship or where I can find fashion models who are interested in long term relationships.”

This forlorn, anonymous romance-seeker represents just one of thousands turning to online fora in search of life, love and a little BAH.

“How can I meet and date a single U.S. soldier? I’m a city girl wanting to date a man of honor, a man that serves his country,” another such hopeful wrote on Quora.

The results to this query were equally amusing, with respondent Robin Jewell writing, “I hate to break it to you, but no one becomes a better person just because they put on a set of clothing. If they were not honorable and worthy of respect before, they will not be afterwards. Don’t buy into the glamour of the recruitment ads. A uniform does not turn someone into Prince Charming.”

Still, the pursuit is so popular that EHow, a UK-based how-to publication, wrote an explainer on the topic with in-depth tips that would make anyone with a modicum of shame cringe.

“Many men in the military have a hard time finding girlfriends or wives loyal enough to stay with them throughout constant deployments and obstacles,” EHow noted.

“Go to a military base,” the piece continues. “You can find a job there, meet people who work there, or go to an event there. Make friends who are in the military. Girlfriends who are involved in the military will know military men and be able to introduce you.”

Seems simple enough. And if picking up your entire life to work at the commissary outside the idyllic Fort Drum or the lovely Twentynine Palms doesn’t do the trick, there’s always online dating.

Several prominent military dating sites and apps, including Military Cupid, Uniform Dating and U.S. Military Singles boast the best algorithms for finding Lt. Right.

Reviews of those sites, however, do not exactly encourage participation.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.