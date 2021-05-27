Mutiny, eh? Canadian officer hit with rare charge for anti-vax allegations

A Canadian officer is being hit with multiple charges after allegedly telling other service members to disobey orders and halt the military-run distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Charges levied against Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi include one count of “persuading another person to join in a mutiny,” an allegation making its first appearance in more than 20 years after the officer reportedly told protestors at a December rally in downtown Toronto to disobey Canadian Armed Forces orders on distributing what he allegedly called “killer” vaccines, according to CTV News.

At the protest, Kenderesi allegedly appeared in full military garb — with a name tag — while decrying the vaccine, actions that likely came after fact-checking via ultra-factual platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and email chains containing 372 strangers.

A video showing a man believed to be the officer was subsequently shared via YouTube.

In response to the video, Canada’s Defence Department relieved Kenderesi in December of his duties. Charges were not filed until earlier this month.

Kenderesi, who reportedly set up a GoFundMe page to help fund his upcoming legal battle, is also facing a charge for conduct unbecoming.

