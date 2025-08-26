August might mean new backpacks and school supply runs for most Americans, but for the military and veteran community, it signals something else entirely.

This is not just back-to-school season. It is the start of admin hell — the time of year when benefit deadlines, readiness checks, enrollment certifications and medical screenings collide with login errors, system maintenance and incomplete forms.

For many in uniform, August becomes a month-long sprint to meet bureaucratic obligations before the fiscal year ends. And every year, the stakes feel a little higher.

Veterans and the post-PACT Act claims surge

Veterans who submitted an “Intent to File” under the PACT Act before August 10, 2023, had until that same date in 2024 to complete their claims to preserve retroactive benefits. Now in 2025, those back-pay windows have passed, but the volume of filings has not slowed. VA reports that PACT Act-related submissions still account for a significant portion of claims, with new applications continuing daily.

As of June 2025, the VA has processed more than 2 million disability claims, outpacing last year’s total by months ahead of schedule. This marks the fastest processing year in VA history, and throughput is up more than 17% compared to 2024.

Despite the increased pace, the backlog remains substantial. According to the VA’s official metrics, there were 158,782 rating-related backlogged claims as of August 2025 — defined as those pending for more than 125 days.

GI Bill users hit peak season

For veterans using education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, August is the start of the academic year, which means another layer of administrative burden. Students must ensure their schools certify their enrollment, confirm their contact information and verify their course load in order to receive housing payments.

VA requires monthly enrollment verification via text, email or the VA.gov portal. Missed verification can result in suspended payments, leading to late rent or dropped classes.

To assist with questions, VA directs students to use the “Ask VA” platform or call the Education Call Center. But during the back-to-school surge, wait times spike, and case processing slows down.

Medical readiness and admin pile-ups

August also signals the end of the federal fiscal year, which prompts a wave of readiness checks across all branches. Units are often required to complete physical health assessments, dental screenings, hearing tests and immunization updates before Sept. 30.

For National Guard and Reserve members, many of these tasks are consolidated into summer drills or compressed into final training assemblies. Delays in medical scheduling or incomplete documentation can result in non-deployable status, which in turn affects promotions, orders or bonus eligibility.

Active-duty members filing Tuition Assistance for fall college courses must also complete command approvals and submit documentation through online systems, which frequently generate access issues during high-volume periods.

Tech trouble and system downtime

Even when troops and veterans do everything right, the systems they rely on can let them down. Both VA.gov and eBenefits are prone to scheduled and unscheduled outages. During August and September, when traffic peaks, routine maintenance often leads to full or partial shutdowns.

The VA notes on its eBenefits maintenance page that the platform may be unavailable during nightly updates and scheduled upgrades. But veterans regularly report additional slowdowns, error messages and multi-factor login failures during evening hours.

For someone trying to upload time-sensitive documents, request records or file a claim, a system crash can derail the entire process.

Why August hits so hard

This all results in a perfect storm of tasks, with very little margin for error. One missed form can delay pay. One failed login can block a claim. One unavailable appointment can impact an entire year of schooling or eligibility.

For civilians, August is a return to structure. For service members and veterans, it often feels like drowning in it. The forms are familiar, the systems are known, but the volume and timing create pressure that makes every small task feel urgent and personal.

If you are in the middle of the late-summer scramble — whether you’re verifying enrollment, filing a disability claim or trying to get through to someone on the phone — you are not alone.

This is the unofficial fifth season in military life. It is chaotic. It is exhausting. And it resets again next year.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

