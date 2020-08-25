Feds, contractors hold virtual job fair for nuclear security positions

If you’re interested in working in nuclear security, check out a virtual job fair Wednesday, Aug. 26, with more than 600 openings in a variety of fields and a variety of locations around the country.

The job fair is being hosted by the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT, and will include hiring officials from the NNSA and its national laboratories, plants and sites. Candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with federal and contractor hiring managers and human resources professionals. Those attending can apply directly for jobs of interest through the virtual job fair.

Candidates are encouraged to pre-register for the virtual job fair here, although you can register and submit a resume on the day of the event. Depending on the number of people who submit resumes, officials may continue follow-up interviews for several days afterward.

They’re looking for professionals in a broad range of fields, including federal positions in general engineering; management and budget; and physical sciences. NNSA’s contractors are filling openings in business, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, fire protection engineering, manufacturing, mathematics, nuclear facility and operations, science, and others.

Hiring professionals from these sites will participate:

*Kansas City National Security Campus

*Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

*Los Alamos National Laboratory

*Nevada National Security Site

*Pantex Plant

*Sandia National Laboratories

*Savannah River Site

*Y-12 National Security Complex

Jobs are available in these locations:

*Aiken, S.C.

*Albuquerque, N.M.

*Amarillo, Texas

*Kansas City, Mo.

*Las Vegas, Nevada

*Livermore, Calif.

*Los Alamos, N.M.

*Oak Ridge, Tenn.

*Washington, D.C.

“We are looking for the best and brightest to help us accomplish our important national security missions,” said NNSA Administrator Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, who is the Department of Energy’s under secretary for nuclear security, in a statement announcing the job fair. “One of my top priorities is recruiting the next generation of nuclear security professionals across our complex.”