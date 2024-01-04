WASHINGTON — The U.S. had no funds left to replace weapons sent to Ukraine, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a Thursday press briefing.

“We’re out of money,” he told reporters.

There exists $4.2 billion left in authority to send such aid, Ryder explained, but the lack of replenishment funds will likely lead to a pause in support, as the Pentagon doesn’t want to risk the readiness of U.S. forces.

Administration officials had issued warnings about this outcome for months, amid Congress’ debate over how to fund the federal government and the White House’s requests for further Ukraine funding.

A group of senators is negotiating a border security deal seen as the key to unlocking a $100 billion spending bill, of which more than half would go to Ukraine-related support.

The Pentagon announced its final Ukraine aid package for now in late December — worth $250 million and mainly comprised of artillery and other munitions.

“Right now, I’m not anticipating any new PDI announcements in terms of new capabilities,” said Ryder, referring to the remaining authority to send aid.

Noah Robertson is the Pentagon reporter at Defense News. He previously covered national security for the Christian Science Monitor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and government from the College of William & Mary in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.