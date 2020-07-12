Best pics of the week: July 12, 2020

1 of 10
U.S. Marines fire at targets during a high-explosive weapons range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 27, 2020. (Cpl. Donovan Massieperez/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
An Air Force Special Tactics Squadron practice high altitude, low opening (HALO) jumps and double-bag static line (DBSL) training June 22, 2020, at the Madras Municipal Airport, Ore. (Tech. Sgt. Emily Moon/Air Force)
3 of 10
A U.S. Marine Corps pilot lines up a F-35B Lightning II to refuel from a KC-10 Extender on July 4, 2020. The F-35B was part of a formation of military aircraft that flew over Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington during a "Salute to America" event that celebrated the nation’s 244th birthday. (Senior Airman Briana Cespedes/Air Force)
4 of 10
Electronics Technician 1st Class Vincent Testagrossa, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), hugs his family following Russell’s return to Naval Base San Diego on July 8, 2020, after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (MC3 Kevin C. Leitner/Navy)
5 of 10
Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Africa conduct rappel training on the 7th Army Training Command-constructed jump tower, the only Army jump tower in Europe, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 02, 2020. (Dario Cortese/Army)
6 of 10
The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va., July 7, 2020, for an extended carrier incremental availability. (Shelby West/Navy)
7 of 10
Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct waterborne operations during patrol lanes at the Jungle Operations Training Course, Schofield Barracks East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, June 13, 2020. (Spc. Ezra Camarena/Army)
8 of 10
Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Drew Knutson welds stainless steel and aluminum angles in the repair shop of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on July 8, 2020, in the South China Sea. (MC3 Jason Tarleton/Navy)
9 of 10
A Royal Netherlands air force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker for refueling during a NATO Multinational Air Group exercise over Germany, June 25, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte/Air Force)
10 of 10
Senior leaders and command teams from 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade come together in First Team tradition for a trail ride led by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, Fort Hood, Texas, July 1, 2020. (Sgt. Calab Franklin/Army)