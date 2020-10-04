Best pics of the week: Oct. 4, 2020

1 of 10
Navy Chief Petty Officer Michael Tuft, a master diver with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, jumps off a pier during an inspection dive at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 28, 2020. (Cpl. Josue Marquez/Marine Corps)
Brent Hardsaw, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, and Airman 1st Class Trace James, 22nd CES fire protection apprentice, extinguish flames during an annual night aircraft burn, Sept. 18, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. (Senior Airman Alan Ricker/Air Force)
From left: USS Germantown (LSD 42), USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), USS Antietam (CG 54), USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS America (LHA 6), USS Shiloh (CG 67), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and USS Comstock (LSD 45) break away from formation in support of Valiant Shield 2020 on Sept. 25, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr./Navy)
A soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment walks through smoke on the battlefield on Sept. 26, 2020, at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, as part of Combined Resolve XIV. (Dr. Joyce Costello/Army)
Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 166, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command, are staged on the flight line in Kuwait, Sept 24, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver/Marine Corps)
A U.S. Marine assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducts wildland firefighting operations in O'Neals, Calif., near the Sierra National Forest, Sept. 26, 2020. Approximately 250 Marines from 7th ESB are going to help fight the Creek Fire in central California. (Warrant Officer Eric LaClair/Marine Corps)
Oregon Army National Guard soldier Pfc. Iverson Hallers throws out a 100-foot roll of fire hose to complete a water supply line more than a mile long. The line will be used to provide remote areas of the Two Four Two fire near Chiloquin, Ore., with water to assist in mop up operations, Sept. 18. (Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden/Army National Guard)
Steel Worker 3rd Class Andrew Cuellar, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, Construction Dive Detachment Alfa, inspects a buoy within the Tinian Harbor on Oct. 1, 2020. (MC2 Cole C. Pielop/Navy)
Passengers disembark a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Sept. 14, 2020. The C-17 aircrew completed Winter Fly-In missions from New Zealand to Antarctica, carrying 151 passengers and more than 165,000 pounds of cargo to and from the remote station. (Courtesy Photo)
U.S. Army paratroopers descend onto Juliet Drop Zone after exiting a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft during airborne operations at Pordenone, Italy, Oct. 1, 2020. (Paolo Bovo/Army)