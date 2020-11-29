Best pics of the week: Nov. 29, 2020

1 of 10
A B-52 Stratofortress flies in formation with F-16 Fighting Falcons and F-15E Strike Eagles during a Bomber Task Force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes/Air Force)
Master Chief David Conduff, command master chief of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), waves to four F-18's from the Nimitz and four MiG 29K Fulcrum K from the Indian navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya (R 33) on Nov. 20, 2020, from the flight deck of the Nimitz while participating in Malabar 2020 in the Indian Ocean. (MC3 Charles DeParlier/Navy)
The 25th Infantry Division shows off its ability to project combat power forward in support of maneuver operations with an air assault demonstration during the Indian Army vice chief of staff visit at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 20, 2020. (Spc. Jessica Scott/Army)
A U.S. Marine stands watch during cold-weather training in preparation for Exercise Reindeer II in Setermoen, Norway, Nov. 12, 2020. Reindeer II is a bilateral training exercise hosted by the Norwegian military to increase support capabilities between NATO allies in extreme conditions. (Cpl. William Chockey/Marine Corps)
An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter lands to pick up Air Force special warfare airmen during small-unit training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2020. (Alejandro Pena/Air Force)
Soldiers train crews to support para-drop operations, Oct. 17, 2020, in Hawaii. (Army)
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller points to the Secretary of Defense coin he presented during a Thanksgiving Day visit at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 26, 2020. (Lisa Ferdinando/DoD)
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Edwin Escobar, assigned to the Connecticut National Guard's 643rd Military Police Company, grabs a couple of turkeys for families during the Bridgeport Rescue Mission's annual Great Thanksgiving Project on Nov. 20, 2020, in Bridgeport, Conn. The project gave away an estimated 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need over the duration of the event. (Timothy Koster/Connecticut National Guard)
U.S. Marines conduct a safety of use memorandum on an assault amphibious vehicle in preparation for Exercise Reindeer II, Reindeer I, and Joint Viking in Setermoen, Norway, Nov. 19, 2020. (Cpl. William Chockey/Marine Corps)
Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Michael Beatty, right, receives an influenza vaccine from Hospitalman Glenda Martinez on Nov. 20, 2020, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Ellen E. Sharkey/Navy)