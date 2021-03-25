The Spouse Angle Podcast – Up this week: Food Insecurity in the Military

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

This week: Struggling With Food Insecurity as a Military Family

Many military families are struggling to put food on the table, research shows. An Army spouse discusses what it’s like dealing with food insecurity and the resources that have helped her family, and a military spouse near Joint Base Lewis-McChord shares how she’s growing food to give away to families in need.

About the Guests:

Rachel Szabo is an Army spouse at Fort Bragg. She lost her job as an interior designer during the pandemic and has turned to the Armed Services YMCA food pantry for help with groceries and diapers for her son. She also recently started volunteering at the food pantry to help other families. Rachel’s story was recently featured on TODAY.

Lori Green is an Army spouse living outside Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, where she recently purchased a farm and gives away food to military families in need. Green and her husband were homeless with their four kids before he re-entered the military in 2007, and she is the founder of Change Your Narrative Today that aims to help impoverished military spouses and homeless veterans learn gardening, cooking and other basic skills.

