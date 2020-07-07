Disabled Army veteran committed for shooting 2 in Florida ER

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A disabled Army veteran convicted of shooting and wounding two people inside a Florida veterans clinic has been committed to a mental health care facility for 25 years.

A federal judge in West Palm Beach ordered Larry Ray Bon’s commitment on Monday, according to court records. If doctors determine that he no longer needs treatment, he will return to court and face up to 25 years in prison.

Bon, 60, pleaded guilty in March to three counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding federal employees and one count of possession of a firearm in a federal facility with intent to commit a crime.

Bon was in the emergency room of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Palm Beach last year when he became frustrated with staff and pulled a firearm from his wheelchair, prosecutors said.

Bon fired several shots, hitting a doctor in the neck and grazing an orderly, before that doctor was able to disarm Bon. Other staff members then subdued Bon. Both wounded men survived.