Marine veteran and Beirut Veteran of America member Richard Truman recounts helping wounded Marines after the Beirut barracks bombing on Oct. 23, 1983.

It was the largest single-day loss of life in the Marine Corps since the battle of Iwo Jima in Japan during World War II.

Two hundred and twenty Marines, 18 sailors and three soldiers did not make it out alive.

As the 38th anniversary of the attack on the Marine barracks draws near, we at Marine Corps Times want to know: Where were you that day? How did you find out? What do you remember?

We don’t want to lose your memories or the important stories that could be told about that day and its aftermath.

Email responses to Marine Corps Times editor Andrea Scott at ascott@militarytimes.com. Your responses may be used in a story unless you note otherwise.

