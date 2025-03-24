Sections
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Military Honor
Veterans
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Marine Corps
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
GearScout
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Task Force Violent
Videos
Photo Galleries
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
What is a home equity loan? — Money Minute
What is a home equity loan? — Money Minute
Jeanette Mack from Navy Federal Credit Union is here to explain how the equity in your home can help you on your next project.
18 hours ago
Latest Videos
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
Long-term care for vets is a pressing issue — how should it change going forward?
Should the VA increase its budget in coming years?
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
Troops’ quality of life improvements? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.15.25
How to foster better troops — and more of them — in 2025
Leading House Democrat on military panel on abortion, IVF bills for military women
Is voice-control the future of military drone piloting?
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan pushes for new military abortion access rules
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary talks about the nature of coming cuts to veterans administration
VA Secretary Doug Collins discusses looming department staff cuts
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What’s the difference between private and federal student loans? — Money Minute
Trending Now
Top Trump officials accidentally shared war plans with media
Marines save injured motorcyclist stranded in California desert
US Navy reiterates social media limits for sailors and Marines
Marine Corps tightens rules on shaving waivers for medical conditions
One of last surviving Tuskegee Airmen criticizes Trump’s DEI purge