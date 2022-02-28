Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new images and information provided by Maxar Technologies.

Satellite images released Monday evening suggest a Russian military convoy heading to Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv covers nearly 40 miles of a road, according to Maxar Technologies.

Maxar first released images of the convoy Sunday, reporting its location to be about 25 miles northwest of Kyiv, near Ivankiv, Ukraine. Today, a representative said the convoy was photographed near the Antonov airport, or about 17 miles from the center of Kyiv.

Images released Monday afternoon suggested the convoy covered nearly 17 miles of roads, containing hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery, and logistics support vehicles. Hours later, Maxar released additional images, along with a statement that said the new images show the convoy stretches from near Antonov airport in the south to near Pybirsk, or about 40 miles. Images show some vehicles spaced apart, while there are two or three vehicles across the road in other places.

“They [Russians] continue to want to move on to capture Kyiv,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby of the convoy earlier Monday. “And although we don’t know everything about this convoy, it is certainly, in keeping with what we believe to be their intent with, with respect to the capital city.”

Additional images released by Maxar show destroyed armored vehicles and a damaged bridge in Ukraine, as well as additional ground forces — including ground attach helicopter units — in Belarus.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its fifth day, but Ukrainians are putting up an effective resistance, currently holding control of all major cities.

Planet Labs PBC released images Monday that appear to show a fire at Ukraine’s Vasylkiv Air Base outside of Kyiv. CBS News and CNN reported an oil depot near the base caught fire. Ukrainian officials told CNN there was heavy fighting in the area Friday night.

Closer view shows Vasylkiv air base near Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022 (Planet Labs PBC)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the conflict in Ukraine is leaving to escalating human rights violations.

“We know the inevitable result of war: civilian casualties; women, children and men forced from their homes; hunger; poverty; and huge economic disruption,” Guterres said in opening remarks of the regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva today. “We must show all people in Ukraine that we stand by them in their time of need.”

The U.N General Assembly opened an emergency session Monday to address the invasion, with the assembly president calling for an immediate cease-fire.