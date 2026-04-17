ROME — Spanish defense firm Indra has signed to become the lead integrator in Spain’s purchase of the amphibious vehicles now in use by the U.S. MarineCorps.

After Spain selected the wheeled vehicle, known in the U.S. as the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, Indra struck its deal with Italy’s IDV, which is the design authority, intellectual property owner and supplier of core components on the vehicle.

IDV teamed with BAE Systems to supply the vehicle, known in Italy as Superav, to the U.S. Marines. The Italian military has since become the second customer for the vehicle.

In Spain, Indra’s deal envisages integration of systems on 34 vehicles to be delivered from IDV.

In Spain the vehicle has been dubbed the Marine Infantry Amphibious Combat Vehicle, or VACIM.

“As part of the program, Indra Group will deliver Troop Transport, Command and Control, Recovery and Ambulance variants of the VACIM, integrating the SUPERAV 8x8 platforms with the mission systems requested by the Spanish MoD,” Indra said in a joint statement with IDV.

Indra was reportedly in the running to buy IDV last year. The Italian firm was eventually sold to Italian defense giant Leonardo for €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion).

IDV teamed with BAE in 2011 to offer the vehicle to the Marines and a contract was signed in 2018.

First deliveries took place in late 2020, with the vehicle replacing the Vietnam War-era Amphibious Assault Vehicle, or AAV.

Italy followed up with its own purchase of 36 vehicles in 2022, with the order expected to rise to 64.

Unlike the U.S. vehicles, which feature a Kongsberg 30mm turret, the Italian vehicles are equipped with the Leonardo Hitrole Light remote turret with a 12.7mm caliber weapon.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.