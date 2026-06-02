A drill instructor assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot-Parris Island was found deceased in a hotel room in Starke, Florida, on May 30, the service confirmed.

Sgt. Albert Haynes II, 24, was in Florida to attend a poolee function with U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Station-Jacksonville at the time of the incident, a Marine Corps spokesperson told Military Times.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department.

Haynes, a native of Austin, Pennsylvania, was assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion at the time of his death, according to his service record.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps as an 0811 Field Artillery Cannoneer, attending the Field Artillery Basic Course in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, after graduating recruit training and Marine Combat Training.

His awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (with a gold star in lieu of a second award), the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (with two bronze stars in lieu of a third award) and the National Defense Service Medal.

J.D. Simkins is Editor-in-Chief of Military Times and Defense News, and a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War.