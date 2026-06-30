U.S. Special Operations Command is looking for a small but long-range kamikaze drone.

The goal is to develop an air-launched loitering munition “with an extended range and capabilities beyond the current SOPGM [Stand-Off Precision Guided Munition portfolio],” according to a June 26 SOCOM Request For Information . The response deadline is July 27.

Launched at an altitude of 5,000 to 30,000 feet, the desired Air Loitering Munition must have a range of at least 75 nautical miles. Once over the target zone, it must have a loiter time of at least 40 minutes while orbiting at an altitude of 500 to 3,000 feet, according to the RFI. The munition should also be able to maintain a speed of 50 to 100 knots, with a weight that does not exceed 95 pounds.

By comparison, AeroVironment’s Switchblade 600 — which SOCOM ordered in 2021 to test as a boat-launched weapon — has a range of more than 55 miles and weighs 33 pounds. The ALM’s guidance would be passive, homing in on radio emissions or using automatic target recognition.

The ALM will be able to be launched by SOCOM fixed-wing aircraft, according to the request. Ideally, the weapon should be capable of being fired from a Common Launch Tube , a launcher that enables most military or civilian aircraft to become missile platforms.

For the Common Launch Tube, the ALM would be no longer than 42 inches, with a 5.9-inch diameter. Fitted to a BRU-71 or BRU-78 weapons rack, the ALM could be up to 90 inches long and 9 inches wide.

The project will involve “a single demonstration for evaluation on the AC-130J Ghostrider or another SOF platform,” according to the RFI.

The RFI also calls for rough cost estimates for orders of 500, 1000 and 3000 munitions. SOCOM is “looking for true innovative, out-of-the-box thinking, conceptual approaches and ideas on how industry can expediently design, manufacture and deliver stated capabilities.”

While short-range backpack kamikaze drones have become a fixture on the battlefield, long-range loitering munitions have become increasingly prominent.

In the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, Azerbaijan used the Israeli-made Harpy to devastate Armenian forces. Ukraine and Russia have also made extensive use of long-range loitering drones. Earlier this month, Russia bombarded Kyiv with the Banderol , which reportedly has a range of 500 miles and packs a 150-pound warhead.

Armed with loitering munitions with a range of around 100 miles, SOCOM MC-130J gunships and other aircraft would be able to hunt targets deep inside enemy lines — and do so while remaining out of range of enemy air defenses.

Michael Peck is a correspondent for Defense News and a columnist for the Center for European Policy Analysis. He holds an M.A. in political science from Rutgers University. Find him at theuncommondefense.com. His email is mikedefense1@gmail.com.