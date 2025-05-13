The U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Program is working to fast track the improvement and development of three critical weapons systems, Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe told members of the House Armed Services Committee.

These include the Trident II D5 Strategic Weapons System, hypersonic missiles and the sea-launched nuclear cruise missile in development, known as the SLCM-N.

“The Navy’s strategic deterrent stands at a critical juncture,” said Wolfe, who directs the program responsible for the country’s sea-based nuclear weapons. “To maintain our advantage in the face of evolving threats, we must prioritize the modernization of our nuclear infrastructure and industrial base.”

The SLCM-N is expected to be ready to deliver in 2035.

“It brings another option to our decision makers to deter our adversaries. It is an underlay for our triad and certainly it brings a regional weapon and a deterrent that we just don’t have today,” Wolfe said of the SLCM-N.

He also noted that based on the success of the Trident program, his command has also been tasked with rapidly developing and producing the Navy’s first hypersonic weapons system, Conditional Prompt Strike, along with the Army’s long-range hypersonic weapons system.

Of the Trident weapons system, Wolfe said: “The U.S. nuclear triad’s most survivable leg is provided by this sea-based strategic deterrent.”

He noted that the ballistic missile submarine force deploys a significant amount of U.S. nuclear warheads.

Wolfe stressed that his command, Strategic Systems Programs, required the expertise of its already lean workforce, which he said needs to grow.

“Our modernization needs cannot succeed without investing in research and development, the critical skills for our workforce, and the facilities needed to produce, sustain and certify our nuclear systems,” Wolfe said.

He described the task faced by Strategic Systems Programs in overseeing the development and readiness of nuclear missile systems as critical to U.S. national security.

“It is the foundation of the national defense strategy and is a top priority of the Department of Defense,” Wolfe said.

