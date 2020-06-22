This week in Congress: Defense authorization debate takes center stage

Two weeks after Senate Armed Services Committee members unveiled their defense priorities for fiscal 2021, the House Armed Services Committee this week will offer the first look at its annual defense authorization bill draft.

The massive budget policy bill will include a 3 percent pay raise for troops, billions of dollars for equipment purchases and a host of policy changes that will need to be negotiated with Senate lawmakers over the next few months.

All of the subcommittee sections of the legislation are set to be finalized on Monday and Tuesday, in hearings that typically take only a few minutes. Unlike the Senate panel, the House committee conducts all of that work in public view.

Next week, the full committee still plans to hold its day-long debate on the full bill, with hundreds of amendments up for public debate. Officials are expected to detail how the coronavirus pandemic and limits on in-person hearing attendance will affect that work in coming days.

Monday, June 22



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup, emerging threats

The subcommittee on intelligence and emerging threats will mark up its section of the defense authorization bill for fiscal 2021.



House Armed Services — 1 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup, strategic forces

The subcommittee on strategic forces will mark up its section of the defense authorization bill for fiscal 2021.



Tuesday, June 23



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup, tactical air

The subcommittee on tactical air and land forces will mark up its section of the defense authorization bill for fiscal 2021.



House Armed Services — 1 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup, personnel

The subcommittee on personnel will mark up its section of the defense authorization bill for fiscal 2021.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Telehealth and coronavirus

Department officials will testify on how telehealth services have expanded and changed during the coronavirus pandemic.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup, readiness

The subcommittee on readiness will mark up its section of the defense authorization bill for fiscal 2021.



House Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup, seapower

The subcommittee on seapower and projections forces will mark up its section of the defense authorization bill for fiscal 2021.



Wednesday, June 24



House Homeland Security — 11 a.m. — online hearing

ISIS and Al Qaeda

Outside experts will testify on the continued threat posed by foreign terrorist groups, including ISIS and Al Qaeda.



