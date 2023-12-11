House and Senate lawmakers expect to pass the annual defense authorization bill this week in one of their last legislative actions of the year.

Congressional negotiators announced a compromise on the massive defense budget policy bill last week. The $874.2 billion measure includes provisions for a 5.2% pay raise for troops in 2024 and a host of procurement priorities for fiscal 2024.

The measure is expected to advance with bipartisan support. White House officials protested a host of social issues included in the military legislation after House Republicans passed their draft last summer, but most of those provisions — things like changes to military abortion access policies and limits on military transgender medical care — were removed from the final compromise.

Both chambers are scheduled to wrap up their 2023 work by Dec. 15. The authorization bill has been advanced through Congress for more than 60 consecutive years.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 562 Dirksen

Coast Guard Sexual Assaults

Coast Guard Academy officials will testify on allegations of sexual assault at the institution.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Suicide Prevention Grants

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on their suicide prevention grant programs.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Cybersecurity

Homeland security officials will testify on cybersecurity and infrastructure protection.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

FBI headquarters

Federal officials will testify on the selection of the new site for FBI headquarters.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

F-35 Program

William LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for acquisition, and other defense officials will testify on the F-35 acquisition program.



House Transportation — 2 p.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard Missions

Service officials will testify on current missions and future challenges.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Anti-Semitism in Europe

Outside experts will testify on rising levels of anti-semitism in Europe.



Wednesday, Dec. 13 House Financial Services — 9 a.m. — 2128 Rayburn

Iran

Administration officials will testify on financial sanctions against Iran.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Pending Business

The committee will consider 11 pending measures.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military Recruiting

Service officials will testify on recruiting challenges and shortfalls.



Senate Judiciary — 10 a.m. — Dirksen 226

Pending nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.





