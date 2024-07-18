Service members, retirees, family members, honorably discharged veterans and others authorized to shop online at military exchanges will be able to stream over 5,000 hours of coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for free, thanks to a partnership between the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and Comcast NBCUniversal.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11, and authorized users can stream the action through their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com.

All service branches are eligible. Due to content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account is required. Online verification of your military or veteran status is required by law to establish a ShopMyExchange.com account. Veterans who have been honorably discharged have online exchange shopping benefits.

Coverage will include live competitions across all 39 sports and all 329 medal events, top stories and moments and livestreams of select practice and warmup sessions, according to a joint announcement by AAFES and NBCUniversal. There will also be video content such as event recaps, highlights, viral moments and interviews.

To watch, visit NBCOlympics.com on a computer or use the NBC Sports app (in the U.S. only) and choose the Exchange as the service provider.

Overseas viewers must be on a military location with internet service from an authorized provider to gain access.

Authorized providers that have worked with AAFES to allow streaming on U.S. military installations overseas include 101 GLOBAL, Allied Telesis, Americable, Babtel, Basefix, Boingo, DHI/TravelWifi, DSN, LG Uplus, Mediatti Broadband, Solutions by STC, Telecom Italia, TKS and US Wicom.

Find step-by-step instructions for accessing the livestream here.

“We value our relationship with Comcast NBCUniversal and are thrilled to once again be able to team with them to bring the Olympic Games to service members and their families, wherever they are called to serve,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, AAFES’ senior enlisted adviser, in the announcement.

“It’s our privilege to provide unprecedented access to this historic event to U.S. military service members and veterans, where the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” said Mona Dexter, vice president of military and veteran affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal.

More information about watching NBCUniversal coverage of the Olympics is available here.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.