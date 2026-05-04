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Global defense spending hits a new record… again | Defense Dollars
Global defense spending hits a new record… again | Defense Dollars
A tally of international defense spending shows continued budget increases around the globe. Plus, the Air Forces orders up more advanced fighters.
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