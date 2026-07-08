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Ukraine will get ‘license’ for making Patriot interceptors, Trump says at NATO meeting
Ukraine will get ‘license’ for making Patriot interceptors, Trump says at NATO meeting
President Trump told reporters he would grant Ukraine the ability to make its own Patriot interceptors, but offered few details.
4 hours ago
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