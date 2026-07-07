Two U.S. Marines were recognized last month for their response in providing emergency aid during a fatal nightclub shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Cpl. Johnny Tamayo and Cpl. Emily Martinez, both assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, respectively, for their actions following the June 6 shooting at Unhinged Nightclub, where one person was killed.

The Marines had recently returned from a 10-month deployment and were out with friends when gunfire erupted inside the nightclub.

Tamayo was upstairs when the shooting began.

“As soon as the gunshots rang out, I already knew what they were,” Tamayo said in a release. “I looked down and saw the victim at the bottom of the staircase. Everybody else had already run out, so I instinctively ran down there.”

Tamayo tended to the victim, searched for additional casualties and potential threats and directed someone to call 911. He used towels to try and control severe bleeding from a gunshot wound to the victim’s neck.

Martinez, who was outside when the shots were fired, realized Tamayo had not exited the building with the rest of the crowd. Afraid he might be injured, she went back into the nightclub and joined him in providing emergency aid until the police arrived.

The victim later died from his injuries.

“They executed exactly how a United States Marine should, and I’m immensely proud of them,” Master Sgt. James Boles, 3/6 communications chief, said in the release.

Both Marines credited their response to their training.

“Trust your training,” Tamayo said. “I didn’t actively think about helping him. It just kicked in.”